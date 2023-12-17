Jackson (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson exited the game after a hit on wide receiver Drake London. Jeremy Chinn and CJ Henderson will pick up the snaps on defense in Jackson's absence.
