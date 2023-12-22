Jackson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Jackson's name was removed from the injury report entirely, suggesting he's good to go for Sunday's game. He left Carolina's previous game due to a back injury but is expected to handle his usual starting cornerback role against the Packers.
