Jackson is expected to be released or traded by the Panthers before March 16, when he is due a $4 million roster bonus, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson played 16 games last year in his sixth season with Carolina, but it appears the veteran corner will not spend his seventh NFL campaign with the franchise. He ended 2023 with 59 combined tackles, five passes defended and no interceptions. His release would save the team $5.9 million in cap space this offseason.