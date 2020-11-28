Jackson (toe) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jackson was initially considered doubtful, so this news isn't surprising. The 2018 second-round pick will miss a second straight game as a result. He'll aim to recover during the Week 13 bye in hopes of returning for a Week 14 matchup against Denver. For the time being, Troy Pride is expected to start at cornerback.