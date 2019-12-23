Play

Jackson didn't play a single defensive snap during Sunday's loss to the Colts and won't start Week 17, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ross Cockrell will finish the season as the Panthers' starting cornerback. Jackson previously started previously started 10 of 11 games this season, but he's fallen out of the defensive gameplan down the stretch.

