Jackson (toe) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
The 25-year-old sat out Sunday's win over the Lions after aggravating the toe injury Week 10, Jackson has dealt with the injury for most of the season, though Sunday was the first time he was inactive in 2020. Troy Pride and Corn Elder should have increased defensive roles while Jackson is unavailable.
More News
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Out against Detroit•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Doubtful for Week 11•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Misses practice with toe injury•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Could be sidelined•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Toe remains bothersome•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Practices fully Wednesday•