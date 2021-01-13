Jackson finished the 2020 season with 34 tackles (22 solo) and three interceptions on 11 passes defended in 14 games played.

Jackson was hoped to fill James Bradberry's shoes as Carolina's top cornerback following the veteran's free-agent departure last offseason. While he responded with two interceptions in his first three games, Jackson was plagued by a toe injury afterward, hurting his performance. Overall, the usually speedy cornerback played just over half of the Panthers' defensive snaps, and although he still posted a new career high in pass breakups, Jackson also saw his tackle total decline for a second straight year. The mercurial former second-rounder will now enter the final season of his rookie contract in hopes of a healthy and productive campaign.