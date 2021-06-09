Defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Wednesday that the plan is to use Chinn as more of a safety and move him up to linebacker rather than vice versa, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Snow added that the team used him primarily the opposite way last season, and that he doesn't want to limit Chinn from a position stand point this season. Chinn had a solid season during his rookie campaign, recording 117 tackles (68 solo), one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles. A move to more of a secondary role could limit Chinn's tackling opportunities, but could put him in a position to record more big plays in 2021.