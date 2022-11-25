Hartsfield (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, according to the Panthers' injury report.
Hartsfield is slated to watch Carolina's Week 12 matchup versus Denver from the sidelines as a result of an ankle issue. In his absence, Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn are anticipated to serve as the team's starting safeties, while Juston Burris and Sean Chandler are on tap for immediate backup duties.
