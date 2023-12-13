Blackshear played four of 80 snaps on offense and carried once for four yards to go with one reception for four yards on two targets in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints. He also brought back two kickoffs for 37 yards.

Though Carolina was on the wrong end of a blowout, Blackshear was worked into the backfield mix before the game devolved into garbage time. His carry came in the first quarter, and both of his targets came while the Panthers were trailing by two scores. In addition to filling his usual duties as Carolina's kickoff return man, Blackshear has started to see more involvement on offense in the second half of the season, though he's still third on the depth chart at running back behind Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders. Through eight appearances on the campaign, Blackshear has carried 13 times for 40 yards to go with six catches for 45 yards on seven targets.