Blackshear (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's not immediately obvious when Blackshear sustained the groin injury or how severe it might be. In any case, he'll likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
