The Panthers tendered a contract to Blackshear on Monday.
Blackshear was an exclusive rights free agent, so the Panthers secured his rights with this move. The running back played sparingly on offense in 2023, with 91 scrimmage yards on 14 carries and six receptions, but Blackshear also served as the team's kickoff returner on special teams.
