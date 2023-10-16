Blackshear rushed five times for 18 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Blackshear was promoted to Carolina's second-string tailback with usual starter Miles Sanders (shoulder) sidelined. With the Panthers now entering their bye week, Sanders has extra time to return healthy ahead of Week 8's game versus the Texans. Depending on Sanders' status, Blackshear may find himself sparingly used or inactive altogether.