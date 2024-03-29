Share Video

Blackshear signed his contract tender with the Panthers on Thursday, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

Blackshear is officially sticking with Carolina on a one-year deal, after having begun the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent. The running back has mostly contributed on special teams and as a kick returner for the Panthers, but he figures to also help as a depth player behind Chubba Hubbard and Miles Sanders.

