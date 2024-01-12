Blackshear finished the regular season with 14 rushes for 46 yards and six catches on seven targets for 45 yards in 12 games. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 430 yards.

Blackshear remained in a depth tailback and special-teams role under a new coaching staff. He's now slated to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, making it uncertain whether he'll return to Carolina or resurface elsewhere.