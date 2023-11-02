Blackshear (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The 25-year-old running back out of Virginia Tech was limited in Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Blackshear has been more involved in Carolina's offense over the last two games, recording 53 yards on 11 total touches.
