Panthers' Ryan Kalil: Practicing Thursday
Kalil (neck) participated in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kalil's return to practice is a great sign for the Panthers considering his backup Tyler Larsen is still not practicing with a lingering foot injury. Kalil looks to be on track to return to the field Sunday as the team's starting center.
