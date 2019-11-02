Kalil (knee) will not play in Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.

Kalil was considered week-to-week after injuring his knee in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. He was then unable to practice at all throughout the week, so this news is relatively unsurprising. In his absence, Jonatthan Harrison will presumably fill in at center.

