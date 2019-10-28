Coach Adam Gase called Kalil (knee) week-to-week Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Kalil exited Sunday's loss to the Jaguars due to a knee issue, and he appears to be in danger of missing significant time. Jonotthan Harrison stands to draw the start at center as long as Kalil is unable to go.

