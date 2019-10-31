Kalil (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Kalil was labeled "week-to-week" Monday by coach Adam Gase, so it's no surprise to see him sitting out Wednesday's session. There seems to be a legitimate chance of the 34-year-old missing Sunday's game at Miami, which would push Jonotthan Harrison into the starting spot at center.

