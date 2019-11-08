Play

Kalil (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Giants.

Kalil wasn't able to suit up during Week 9's loss to the Giants, and it looks as though he's trending towards another missed contest. In the event that Kalil isn't able to go, expect Jonotthan Harrison to draw another start at center.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories