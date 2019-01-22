Cadet recorded 17 yards on 11 rushes and five yards on one reception while only appearing in one game in 2018.

Cadet signed with the Panthers in the second half of the season but didn't play until Week 17, when the team was out of the playoff hunt. His 1.5 yards per carry made for an unimpressive performance overall. Cadet turns 30 next month and isn't likely to see anything more than a depth or special teams role in 2019.