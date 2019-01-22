Panthers' Travaris Cadet: Suits up once in 2018
Cadet recorded 17 yards on 11 rushes and five yards on one reception while only appearing in one game in 2018.
Cadet signed with the Panthers in the second half of the season but didn't play until Week 17, when the team was out of the playoff hunt. His 1.5 yards per carry made for an unimpressive performance overall. Cadet turns 30 next month and isn't likely to see anything more than a depth or special teams role in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...