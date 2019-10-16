Cadet will work out with the Saints on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cadet suited up for one game with the Panthers in 2018, but has not seen any other action since. The 30-year-old journeyman has played with six different teams since 2012, including two separate stints with the Saints. With Alvin Kamara (ankle) questionable for Week 7, it looks like New Orleans is looking for potential depth options at running back.