The Panthers activated Gross-Matos (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though Gross-Matos was activated to Carolina's active roster Saturday, he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's affair. The fourth-year linebacker had appeared in six games before suffering his hamstring injury, logging 14 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. If Gross-Matos is able to suit up this weekend, he'll likely serve as a rotational outside linebacker.