Gross-Matos (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gantt was a late addition to Friday's injury report after practicing in full the previous two sessions. The fourth-year linebacker has four tackles over his last two games after missing the previous five contests with a hamstring injury.
