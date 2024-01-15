Gross-Matos finished the regular season with 36 tackles (19 solo), including 4.5 sacks, in 12 games.
Gross-Matos posted a personal best in sacks despite missing a handful of games. The 2020 second-round pick is now slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, making it unclear whether he'll return to the Panthers.
