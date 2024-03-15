The 49ers signed Gross-Matos to a two-year, $18 million contract Thursday.

Gross-Matos was the 38th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Panthers but never developed into a top-end pass rusher off the edge in Carolina. He registered just 13 sacks across four seasons, including a career-best 4.5 in 2023. Perhaps new Niners DC Nick Sorensen can get more out of the 26-year-old.