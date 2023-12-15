Gross-Matos (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Gross-Matos popped up on Carolina's injury report Friday after practicing in full Wednesday and Thursday, so he presumably picked up the knee issue at practice during the week. If he can't play in Week 15, one of Amare Barno (illness) or Marquis Haynes would likely start in Gross-Matos' place.
