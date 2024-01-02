Gross-Matos logged three total tackles (one solo), including one tackle for loss and 1.0 sack in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Gross-Matos was able to get after C.J. Beathard in Week 17, bringing his sack total up to 3.5 through 11 appearances this season. In the fourth-year pro's 11 appearance, he's recorded 31 total tackles, which includes six tackles for loss. Gross-Matos will look to get after Baker Mayfield in Week 18 and end the Panthers' season on a two-game sack streak.
More News
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Good to go versus Atlanta•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Activated Saturday•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Gets questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Won't be activated Week 12•