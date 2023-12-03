Gross-Matos (hamstring) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 2020 second-round pick out of Penn State was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he's now in line to appear in his first game since Week 6. Gross-Matos will start alongside Brian Burns in the Panthers' Week 13 contest, and the two will look to cause problems for Baker Mayfield.