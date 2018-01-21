Branch (knee) is inactive for Sunday's AFC championship tilt against Jacksonville.

Branch was limited throughout practice throughout the week but is still struggling to get back to 100 percent after injuring his knee in Week 15 of the regular season. Expect Ricky Jean Francois, who has played well in relief of Branch, to see some extra snaps once again this week.

