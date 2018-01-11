Patriots' Alan Branch: Officially listed as questionable
Branch (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Earlier in the week, Branch insisted that he feels ready to return to the field after missing the last three games with a meniscus injury, though it's far from guaranteed that the Patriots coaching staff feels the say way. If he's ultimately ruled out, Ricky Jean Francois would likely in store for another handful of defensive reps.
