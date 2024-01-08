Zappe completed 12 of 30 passes for 88 yards with two interceptions while adding three rushing attempts for 13 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Jets.

Zappe actually had more passing yards than Trevor Siemian (70) in this snowy defensive battle, but Siemian didn't turn the ball over as the Jets snapped their 15-game losing streak against New England. Zappe posted a 6:9 TD:INT in 10 appearances on the season, including a 6:7 TD:INT in six starts after replacing Mac Jones atop the depth chart. New England will have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could draft a quarterback with that selection.