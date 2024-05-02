With veteran newcomer Jacoby Brissett and 2024 first-rounder Drake Maye viewed as roster locks, Zappe figures to compete with rookie sixth-rounder Joe Milton and Nathan Rourke for slotting on the Patriots' depth chart, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Alternatively, Callahan suggests that with five QBs in the mix the Patriots could look to move Zappe, who drew six regular-season starts for the team in 2023. For now, however, Zappe remains with the organization that selected him 137th overall in the 2022 draft. In any case, even if the 25-year-old ends up sticking around as a depth option, he won't have a path to a potential starting role, as long as Brissett and Maye are healthy. With that in mind, Callahan suggests that Zappe could find himself on the radar of other teams seeking signal-caller options once injuries hit.