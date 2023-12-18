Zappe completed 23 of 31 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City.

The second-year QB was efficient but not very productive Sunday, and Zappe wasn't able to build on last week's three-touchdown performance. His ability to move the ball in the second half may have been hurt by the loss of his favorite option, tight end Hunter Henry (knee), who Zappe had hit for a 16 -yard TD in the second quarter prior to his exit. The Patriots have a real shot at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Zappe is playing for a job next season and isn't likely to let up in Week 16 against the Broncos.