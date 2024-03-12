Zappe appears set to operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, who is slated to sign a one-year, $8 million contract with the Patriots, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Zappe started New England's final six games of the 2023 season after beating out Mac Jones, who the Patriots recently traded to Jacksonville for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, posting a 6:7 TD:INT in that span. Given that New England holds the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, in what's considered a high-end quarterback class, Zappe could end up further down the depth chart with the selection of rookie competition.