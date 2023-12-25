Zappe completed 25 of 33 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.

It took the Patriots' offense some time to get on track, as they managed just three points in the first half. However, Zappe turned things around in the second half, which began when he orchestrated a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on New England's first offensive possession in the third quarter, which he capped with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott. Three possessions later, he led a similar possession that concluded with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Mike Gesicki. Zappe ended his day with a drive to set up a game-winning field goal that came with only seconds remaining in the contest. The effort marks his second multi-touchdown performance in his last three games. While the Patriots are very likely to find a different solution at starting quarterback this offseason, Zappe is solidifying his future in the league with his close to the campaign.