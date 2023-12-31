Zappe completed 16 of 26 passes for 209 yards and three interceptions while adding 37 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

The second-year quarterback got picked off to end two of New England's first three drives, leading directly to 10 points that put Buffalo in the lead for good after Jalen Reagor had opened the game with a kickoff return to the house. Zappe's final INT became a pick-six for Rasul Douglas early in the second quarter. While the QB settled down after that and kept the Patriots in the game, the hole was too deep to escape. The rushing TD was the first of Zappe's career, and he has a 6:5 TD:INT in five starts since replacing Mac Jones under center. Zappe will get one more chance to establish himself as a part of the Pats' future in Week 18 against the Jets.