Watson, who was on the field for 34 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, was not targeted in the contest.

Meanwhile, Matt LaCosse logged 49 snaps in the contest, while catching all three of his targets for 22 yards. At some point the Patriots could get their tight ends more involved in the passing attack, but that possibility is not something worth rolling the dice on at this stage of the fantasy season.