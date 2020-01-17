Play

Watson relayed Friday that he suffered a torn Achilles during the 2019 season, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The tight end didn't specify when the injury occurred, but it's obviously impressive that he was able to manage his Achilles' issue and remain on the field, en route to hauling in 17 of his 24 targets for 173 yards in 10 games. The 39-year-old, who the Patriots drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, previoulsy indicated that he's likely to retire once his contract expires in March. If that's the case, he'll wrap up his pro career with 547 catches for 6,058 yards and 44 TDs over the course of 205 contests.

