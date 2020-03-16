Ben Watson: Ends playing career
Watson has decided to step away from the NFL as a player, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 39-year-old -- who the Patriots drafted 32nd overall in the 2004 NFL Draft -- re-joined New England for one final season in 2019, catching 17 passes for 173 yard in 10 games. Watson finishes up his pro playing career with 547 catches for 6,058 yards and 44 TDs over the course of NFL 205 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cardinals crowded RB projections
The Cardinals gave Kenyan Drake the transition tag, meaning he'll share the work with David...
-
Dak is back, Cooper next?
We expect Dak Prescott to be a Cowboy all along, but what about Amari Cooper?
-
Devonta Freeman on the move
Devonta Freeman's not going to be a top-50 Fantasy pick for your squad anymore, but is he even...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.