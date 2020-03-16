Watson has decided to step away from the NFL as a player, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 39-year-old -- who the Patriots drafted 32nd overall in the 2004 NFL Draft -- re-joined New England for one final season in 2019, catching 17 passes for 173 yard in 10 games. Watson finishes up his pro playing career with 547 catches for 6,058 yards and 44 TDs over the course of NFL 205 games.