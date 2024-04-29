New England signed Barmore to a four-year, $92 million extension on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal contains $41.8 million guaranteed, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports. It's the largest non-Tom Brady contract handed out in Patriots history. A second-round pick in 2021, Barmore recorded a career-best 8.5 sacks last season after totaling just four across his first two years in the league. Barmore is a foundational piece along New England's defensive front.