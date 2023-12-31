Barmore (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Barmore drew a questionable designation following Friday's final injury report, but his health is good enough for him to give it a go Sunday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual responsibilities on the interior defensive line for New England.
