Barmore (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Barmore was able to log a week of limited practice sessions after sustaining an apparent knee injury, and he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If the third-year pro is unable to go in Week 18, Davon Godchaux would likely see even more snaps on the Patriots' defensive line.
