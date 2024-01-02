Barmore logged six total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

The 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama had never logged six-plus tackles in one game throughout his first forty appearances, but he's now hit this mark in three consecutive games going back to Week 15. Barmore has definitely had the best year of his career thus far, appearing in 16 games and recording 54 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks (all career-highs). Expect the up-and-coming nose tackle to continue his stretch of productivity in Week 18 against the Jets.