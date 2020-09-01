Harris was absent from practice Monday and Tuesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

While the Patriots haven't provided any information, back-to-back absences hint at some type of injury. Prior to the past couple days, Harris had been splitting first-team carries with Sony Michel, who returned from the PUP list last Wednesday. The New England backfield has been a consistent source of intrigue this summer, and it appears there's still much to be determined in the coming weeks. Harris still has 12 days to get healthy before a Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins.

