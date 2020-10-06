Byrd secured five of 10 targets for 80 yards in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The journeyman receiver paced the Patriots pass catchers across the board on the night, even recording a team-high 30-yard reception. Byrd has been busy early in his New England tenure, now sporting a 14-179 line on 22 targets through four contests. With Julian Edelman struggling with drops and N'Keal Harry not yet stepping up consistently, Byrd's fantasy outlook appears to be on solid footing ahead of a Week 5 battle against the Broncos.