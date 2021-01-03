Byrd suffered a head injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Byrd caught one pass for seven yards and rushed once for four yards before exiting the game. N'Keal Harry and Donte Moncrief figure to get more tread with Byrd on the sidelines. Byrd's fifth NFL season finishes with career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (604), adding one touchdown.

More News