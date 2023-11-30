Douglas (concussion) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

For the second time this season, Douglas is in concussion protocol after he exited this past Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants with the head injury. Douglas has opened Week 13 prep with consecutive absences from practice, and unless he takes a dramatic step forward in terms of activity Friday, he'll most likely be ruled out ahead of this Sunday's game against the Chargers. The rookie's potential absence this weekend could open up more reps out of the slot for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton.