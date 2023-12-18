Douglas, who was on the field for 38 of a possible 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught three of his five targets in the contest for 33 yards.

In his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Douglas slid back into a key role in the Patriots offense, and that should remain the case for the 2023 sixth-rounder over the final three weeks of the season. Douglas' fantasy upside during that stretch hinges on the performance of an inconsistent passing attack, but the rookie wideout should at least see steady enough playing time and targets to merit attention in deeper PPR formats.